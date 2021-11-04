Growlers tickets available only to season ticket holders

Tickets for the Newfoundland Growlers home opener are now available to season ticket holders. The team will play its first six home games in Conception Bay South. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Newfoundland Growlers are getting ready to hit the ice in Conception Bay South for their home opener Friday, but not everyone will be able to welcome them to their temporary home.

In a media release issued Wednesday, the team said tickets will be available only to season ticket holders for the first six home games. People who don't have season tickets but already bought tickets for games at Mile One will have their money refunded, says the team.

Season ticket holders will also be held to a maximum of two tickets per game, which will allow more people an opportunity to see the team play, said the organization.

Each season ticket holder will receive a promotional code from the Growlers to by tickets online. Anyone who hasn't received a code by noon Thursday is asked to contact the team.

The team says the decision was made due to capacity limits in Conception Bay South Arena, where the Growlers will play their first six home games. The arena can seat 500 people under COVID-19 protocols.

The team has been prohibited from playing in their usual home, Mile One Centre — soon to be renamed Mary Brown's Centre — by the City of St. John's, which has opened an investigation into alleged "disrespectful workplace conduct" by the staff of the team's ownership group, Deacon Sports and Entertainment.

Following the Growlers' removal from Mile One, the team was going to play its first home games in Ontario under an arrangment with its parent club, but changed their plans after being contacted by the Town of Conception Bay South.