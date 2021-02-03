These young reporters are predicting an early spring

Jack and Graham and groundhog Bishop (Danielle Bishop)

Rejoice! Spring will be coming early for us this year.

At least... according to these young reporters.

Jack and Graham are in Mrs. Bishop's class at St. Matthew's Elementary and reported live from outside their school with their stuffed groundhog Bishop.

Check out their report here:

