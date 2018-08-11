Gros Morne changes are about revenue as well as access, says hiker

Parks Canada is catering to an population that is less fit but better off financially in making changes to national parks, according to a Newfoundland author who writes and blogs about hiking.

"So they can get the bubble demographic of the aging population into those places where they can drop their good money and provide revenue to Parks Canada, and that's what I feel it comes down to," Katie Broadhurst told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Parks Canada, on the other hand, said it is trying to provide a variety of experiences to a range of people who have different abilities.

Broadhurst, co-author of Hikes of Western Newfoundland, said the changes don't stop with the upgrading and widening of the access trail into Western Brook Pond, a popular attraction in Gros Morne National Park.

The trail has been changed from a wooden boardwalk to 4.8-metre gravel walkway that some compare to a two-lane road.

Broadhurst said similar changes are being made to the Green Gardens trail at the southern end of the park, and for the the walk to the base of Gros Morne Mountain.

These photos show before and after views of part of the walk into the base of Gros Morne Mountain. (Rob Hingston/Parks Canada)

"The section that leads from the parking lot, pretty much up to the base of the mountain, where that first platform really is, has been moved to a totally new location on the south side of the brook," she said.

"The pathway is now going to be about four to five feet wide. It's going to be topped with small gravel on the top to make it a smoother walking experience and the grades are going to be levelled, flattened, reduced, to make the climb up the mountain more easy going."

Preventing erosion and other benefits

Parks Canada is trying to make the attractions safer, more accessible and sustainable, with trails that have longer lifespans and require less maintenance.

Rain overnight Thursday showed one of the problems with the existing trail to Gros Morne Mountain, according to Rob Hingston, visitor experience development officer.

"The trails suffer from poor alignment with respect to the natural slope of the land, which results in water flowing down the trail and causing excessive erosion," Hingston told CBC News.

He said the new trail will be topped with soil, not gravel, but it will be smoother, wider and less steep.

"The new alignment and construction methods will prevent this from happening and ensure a sustainable trail that will be significantly easier to maintain while providing a safer and enjoyable experience."

Parks Canada says water pools on the trail to Gros Morne Mountain, causing erosion, because the trails are not aligned with the natural slope of the land. (Rob Hingston/Parks Canada)

Hingston said the trail will be about 1.5 metres, the width of the current clearing, and will be "natural" looking.

"With regard to stairs and stuff like that, those are another issue with regard to maintenance and making sure that they're safe, so the new trail design is going to eliminate the need for that type of infrastructure."

He said the aging population still wants to get out and enjoy the outdoors and should be able to do so.

"It's really a tough balance," said Broadhurst, who has a blog called Outdoor and On The Go and is a trail guide with Wild Women Expeditions.

She feels the changes diminish the experience of exploring wilderness areas, but acknowledges that inexperienced hikers might not know the difference — or care.

"The majority of the population in this day and age is less fit than average. They want to have an outdoor experience but they don't want to work too hard for it. Let's be honest, right."

