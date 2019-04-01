I do, on Ski-Doo: This couple ditched tradition, tied the knot on a mountaintop

Heather and Stephen Gould knew they didn't want a traditional wedding when they got married.

Instead, the outdoor enthusiasts decided to tie the knot in one of Canada's most scenic venues: a snow-capped mountain in Gros Morne National Park, accessible in wintertime only by snowmobile.

Bride Heather Gould swapped out a lacy gown for something a bit more windproof: an all-white snowsuit, with a veil for good measure.

"I knew I wasn't getting into a dress up there," she said. "It would be pretty cold."

Gould did abide by some other matrimonial standards: she spent her morning getting ready like any other bride, helmet hair be damned.

"I got up quite early and said I'd curl my hair and do the whole bride get ready kind of thing and got my makeup all done and everything," she said.

It couldn't have worked out any better. - Heather Gould

"I knew my hair didn't flatten out too much … It worked out pretty good, I must say."

The ceremony took place on top of Western Brook Gorge, a glacially carved series of cliffs that tower above a landlocked, inland fjord. Aside from being beautiful, the gorge holds a special place in the couple's hearts, having been one of their favourite snowmobile destinations a number of times during their relationship.

"Both of us are pretty big snowmobile enthusiasts," said Stephen Gould.

"We didn't really want the original traditional wedding. We wanted to do something a little different."

When the couple told people about their wedding idea, people would ask Stephen Gould how he got his partner to agree.

"Actually it was her idea," was his response, admitting, "Everyone thought we were crazy at first."

'Just a regular day of snowmobiling'

Leaving from their home in Pasadena, the Goulds led a party of about 40 snowmobiles on the 61-kilometre journey Saturday afternoon.

"It just kind of fell into place. Most people were pretty avid Ski-Dooers as well, so it worked out pretty good," Heather Gould said.

"The pastor actually led us along the way, too, that married us. He was great as well."

The Goulds will have a larger reception in June. (Submitted by Scott Grant/Ronin Photo)

It was exactly what they wanted.

"It was just a regular day of snowmobiling, really, other than the wedding," said Stephen Gould.

When the convoy headed out, it was a pretty clear day, but a big cloud moved in as they neared the top of the gorge.

"We had to wait there for about an hour with all our family and friends, we kind of made a good time out of it. And it was just like that, the clouds lifted and I think it was 15 degrees when our ceremony was going on," Heather Gould said.

"It couldn't have worked out any better."

The gorge is a pretty popular spot for snowmobilers, so in addition to the Gould's party, there were tons of other impromptu wedding witnesses.

"I couldn't believe the people on top.… There was a lot of eyes on us," Heather Gould said.

"There was about 40 snowmobiles in the group with us and I'd say somewhere around an extra 30, 40 showed up," her new husband added.

The couple will have a larger reception in June, they said.

And as for a honeymoon, they took Monday off work, but are back to their usual routine Tuesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador