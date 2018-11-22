Photo treasure trove reveals the early days of Gros Morne National Park

The spectacular sunsets and snow-capped mountains have stayed the same, but photos just now coming to light detail the very different world of Gros Morne National Park's earliest days.

The man behind the lens was Freeman Timmons, the first chief warden for the park, who took up the job in 1971. The park itself was established in 1973, and Timmons oversaw a period of immense change for its communities.

During that time, he snapped thousands of personal photographs on 35mm slide film. Since then, they've mostly sat idle.

"They've been just basically in storage for many, many years," said Mike Timmons, Freeman's grandson.

"I remember as a kid, we used to watch slides with my grandfather, who would put on slide shows for us,"

From private slide shows to Facebook

When the slides came into Mike Timmons' possession, he decided it was time to digitize them, which he admits "was a very tedious task."

Freeman Timmons (in uniform) was the very first park warden of Gros Morne. (Submitted)

"It took a good part of the winter to get done, but with a lot of patience I got it done," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

He estimated his grandfather took up to 3,000 pictures during the time he lived in Rocky Harbour, capturing unique images of an area in massive flux as survey crews marked park boundaries, set up aerial towers, and created roads.

Rocky Harbour's waterfront was far less developed in the '70s. (Submitted)

"He had the opportunity to take pics from helicopters, and different landscapes around the area," said Timmons.

"Just basically documenting everything as the park was being established."

Timmons, who lives in Cape Breton, decided he wanted to share the photos with a wider audience, so he set up a Facebook group.

"I just wanted the people of Rocky Harbour to just have a chance to look at these pictures, because really they are moments caught in time," he said.

"The site took off like a wildfire."

A young Jean Chretien, then a Liberal cabinet minister, visits the park. (Submitted)

Hundreds of people are now members of the group, eagerly commenting on relatives, events, and places from the past.

"I remember one particular set of slides, there was an ice cream truck that apparently had went over the road and landed down in the water, and there's pictures of the rescue," said Timmons.

Check out the sweet station wagon ride for Parks Canada staffers. (Submitted)

Timmons and his wife take annual visits to the Gros Morne area, a place he feels "really connected to" and can explore his grandfather's photos and footsteps, decades later.

Timmons also plans to continue putting photographs online, and hopes more people share their stories of 1970s Gros Morne.

People snagging some capelin as they roll on a beach just north of Rocky Harbour. (Submitted)

If you zoom in, you'll see this boat is named Asbestos Queen. Oh, times have changed. (Submitted)

With files from Newfoundland Morning

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador