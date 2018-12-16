Shine a spotlight on Gros Morne's south side, say Woody Point residents

People in Woody Point live a stone's throw from some of the most spectacular scenery and attractions in Gros Morne National Park, but they say park infrastructure and marketing isn't doing those features justice.

Community members turned out to a standing room-only meeting Thursday night at the Woody Point Town Hall for the last in a series of Parks Canada's public consultations as the federal agency prepares Gros Morne's management plan for the next 10 years.

"I would certainly love to see more attention, more marketing, and more development of the infrastructure here, to kinda balance out what historically has been a very north side-centred development and focus," said Woody Point resident Alison Normore after the meeting.

Normore's opinion was a popular one echoed throughout the night.

"This side has been kind of neglected for a while now," said Woody Point Mayor Greg Osmond.

Bonne Bay splits the park's landmass into north and south sides, and while visits to the park have boomed since 2013 — with up to 43 per cent more people visiting some top attractions.

Thursday night, people in Woody Point told park officials how they feel those tourists have been spread unevenly.

While the Tablelands on the park's south side receive many visitors, locals say those tourists don't tend to explore other areas or communities nearby.

In 2016, the federal government announced more than $38 million in infrastructure upgrades for the park. All but $866,000 of it was earmarked for the north side, fixing up roads, bridges, as well as the Green Point campground.

Another $27.5 million was announced in June toward repairing flood damage, with again the majority going to the north.

"It's lucky most of the residents of this area haven't gone up to Green Point and seen their campgrounds because it's fabulous," said Osmond. "While in Trout River [Campground], we've got a mess. There's rotting wood and stuff, and it needs a lot of work."

A tale of two boat tours

Woody Point residents took multiple opportunities to share their disappointment with the controversial upgrades to the Western Brook Pond trail, a star attraction in the park now in the final stages of an overhaul, carried out in part to accommodate rising demand for its boat tour.

At the meeting, people continually asked Parks Canada to try to redirect some of that foot traffic toward other attractions, in particular the Trout River Pond boat tour, a short drive from Woody Point at the far southern end of the park that is far less visited.

"People find [Western Brook Pond] crowded. It's like Disney. They need to cap it and encourage people to go to the Trout River Pond tour. It's a beautiful tour, and operators out there are struggling," said Osmond.

The mayor added at least three other tour operators have tried and failed to keep a tour going on the pond, despite its sweeping vistas of the Tablelands and mountains, and easy access from a nearby parking lot.

"It's a very underdeveloped resource. It's a real beautiful, spectacular spot that parallels Western Brook Pond," Normore added.

The talk of boat tours illuminated an issue larger than any trail that the park, and the residents of its enclave communities, are wrestling with as they look 10 years into the future.

"How do you let people benefit, both the visitors and the business people, and not compromise the environment that they've come to see?" asked Woody Point resident Barb Daniel.

Tourism, and a tiny community

By spreading visitor numbers out more evenly across the park, said Daniel, it would improve both the environment and local economy.

"I think that would help some of the business people stay here, raise families here, commit to the future, and it could take some of the pressure off areas in the park that are probably becoming compromised," she said.

"Tourism can't take place without the full-time people who are invested here."

Several residents pointed to Bonavista's recent rural Newfoundland success story, which has seen many new businesses open up in the town, many capitalizing on the region's tourism.

They hoped Parks Canada might be able to find ways to partner with enclave communities to increase local entrepreneurship.

"All of our plans centre around growth in tourism," said Osmond.

Environment is 'paramount'

From the three public meetings with the towns that border the park, a singular message has emerged, said Parks Canada staff.

"There's a strong conservation ethic, in and around the enclave communities," said Trevor Rendell, the superintendent for the park, adding locals continually put environmental protection over economic profit or development.

"Knowing we have the support of communities, that communities … have clearly communicated that environmental ethic, that bodes well for a great future for Gros Morne National Park, and its protection."

"I think what was very clear tonight, across the board from business owners to residents, is that the environmental integrity of this area is paramount," said Daniel.

That wasn't the only takeaway from Thursday's meeting, and Rendell said the concerns over the south side of the park will be heard.

"We know there's room for more visitation on the Trout River Pond boat tour and it's something as a park we should explore, and we should take the advice that community members brought to the table tonight."

The end of the Woody Point meeting wrapped up the first phase of Parks Canada's work toward creating a new management plan that will act as a guiding vision for the park from 2019-29.

