From trails to bridges, Gros Morne $148M makeover almost complete

A wave of federal infrastructure spending, spanning five years and totalling $148 million, is moving into its final phase in Gros Morne National Park.

The money, which began flowing under the Conservative government beginning back in 2014 as part of an $3-billion boost to Parks Canada, has provided a notable facelift to the park, one of the province's most-visited attractions.

"It's been a real game-changer for Gros Morne National Park," said Carla Wheaton, the park's visitor experience manager.

"It's been some time since we've been able to do any major investment projects."

Construction signs, traffic slowdowns and trail closures have been a fixture of the past few summers, as most of the cash goes toward fixing up existing bridges, roads and trails that had reached the end of its lifespan, like bridges built in the 1950s, or trails that haven't changed in 20 or 30 years.

"A lot of our infrastructure was aging. We were dealing with a lot of deteriorating trails, conditions that we could not keep up with, in terms of our regular work crews and our regular budgets," said Wheaton.

These photos show a before-and-after view of part of the walk into the base of Gros Morne Mountain. (Rob Hingston/Parks Canada)

Keeping up with climate change

Some of that deterioration has been sped along by climate change.

Park staff say they're seeing more precipitation in the park, particularly major rainfall, which causes major damage to its trail systems — such as the floods of January 2018 that washed away trails and bridges on the park's south side.

Sustainability is our main driver for this. - Rob Hingston

Those trails have since been repaired, and work this summer on three other major hiking trails is meant to address avoiding precipitation problems in the future.

"It's really important that we address this now — otherwise, things which are bad now are just going to get much worse. and then we're going to get into situations of potentially losing the trails altogether," said Rob Hingston, a product development officer in the park.

"Sustainability was our main driver for this."

To that end, the first four kilometres of the Gros Morne Mountain trail are in the midst of being rerouted and reshaped, to prevent erosion and help water slide off its surface.

During a recent downpour, Hingston walked along the new trail, not yet open to the public. Despite the heavy rain, his boots barely left a mark on the new dirt and gravel surface — a sign, he said, that the trail had been properly built.

"A lot of our trails are suffering from poor initial design," he said, as many of the trails were originally hunting or berry-picking paths that predate the park's existence, and have been eroding for years.

"So we're applying new trail design techniques to essentially try and make the trail invisible to water."

Four bridges in the park have been totally replaced, with three more currently being overhauled. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

The trail will also be an easier climb to the base of the mountain, something an experienced guide has criticized in the past as trading wilderness experience for increased access.

The Lookout Trail and Green Gardens are also undergoing work in 2019 for similar erosion improvements.

Renewing routes

Sustainability has also played a role in some of the road improvements underway. At Dick's Brook Bridge on Route 430, passersby this summer saw Styrofoam blocks stacked up where its $14-million replacement bridge will be by mid-2020.

It's a construction technique not often seen in Newfoundland, Parks Canada said in an email, but is used in construction projects where the ground is weak, as is the case at Dick's Brook, and is meant to help ensure the soil underneath stays stable.

Black plastic lies atop Styrofoam blocks at the new Dick's Brook bridge, a construction technique meant to stabilize the weak surrounding soil. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Dick's Brook Bridge is one of three bridges in the midst of being overhauled. Four others have already been replaced, and almost all of routes 430 and 431, the two highways that run through the park, have been repaved as of this year.

"[Route 430] really is a lifeline to communities on the Northern Peninsula and Labrador," said Wheaton.

"Adding things like passing lanes, replacing things like bridges, it's vital to being able to maintain that access point."

Happy campers

The last chunk of cash has been going toward campgrounds, with new washrooms, showers and kitchens installed at Berry Hill and Green Point, which the park says has been met with positive feedback.

"The response is clear in terms of the increased camping that we've seen," said Wheaton.

More than 17,000 camping nights were booked in the park in 2017, compared with a little more than 11,000 in 2015, although the most recent numbers, for 2018, had just over 16,000 nights, a four per cent drop.

Green Point Campground has had upgrades to its campsites, washrooms and kitchens. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

The federal government announced in May that $2.6 million would be spent in the coming year to the three other campgrounds, Lomond, Trout River and Shallow Bay.

While it appears the infrastructure announcements have ended, Wheaton said addressing maintenance that was long overdue now frees up park staff for "dreaming up new opportunities for people to experience Gros Morne."

