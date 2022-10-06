A grocery store at your doorstep: Food First N.L.'s new project aims to improve fresh food accessibility

The first Food on the Move pop-up shop set up outside the MacMorran Community Centre in St. John's on Wednesday. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

It's now a little easier for people in public housing in St. John's to access fresh fruit and vegetables.

Food First N.L., a non-profit group focused on food security, unveiled its new "Food on the Move" program Wednesday. The initiative will see a pop-up grocery store travelling through the city, setting up temporary shops in the parking lots of community centres.

"We know that people want more affordable options in their neighbourhoods," said Sarah Crocker, Food First N.L. program co-ordinator. "Of course, the price you pay is one issue, but also getting to places to buy food and transporting it back home, these represent really significant barriers for a lot of households in our community."

That's why it's important to bring the pop-up grocery store to where people already are, said Crocker. She said Food First recently held a meeting with the MacMorran Community Centre's tenant group and heard that there are no grocery stores near the area.

"People are spending $30 in a cab ride to get vegetables. These are the daily struggles of trying to access food in the city."

Crocker said those transportation issues extend beyond just the MacMorran area.

"For folks who are living on a lower-income base, those barriers around transportation can make it stressful just to get to food."

Crocker said Food First is using their experience with bulk purchases to plan the food selections.

"We'll co-ordinate on our end to find the best deals of suppliers, wholesalers, even local farmers, repack those and distribute them in the community."

Crocker said their pop-ups are solely offering freshly grown foods, which can be harder to access.

"We're focusing on fresh produce, basics like apples, carrots, bananas," Crockwell said. "Our deal is three produce items for $5 and folks can pick out what they like, mix and match."

They're hoping to eventually expand the options to include different cultural food items.

"We're really open to listening to the communities and seeing what different neighborhoods are looking for."

The first iteration of the pop-up grocery store was held at the parking lot of the MacMorran Community Centre.

"It's going to be amazing for community members that they can access stuff like this that they wouldn't be able to otherwise," said Rhiannon Macdonald, a social work student at the centre.

She said food banks haven't been offering as much fresh food since the start of the pandemic and the same products have gotten more expensive since then, so 'Food on the Move' should be a big help with both affordability and accessibility.

"Transportation is a huge issue. Not everyone has a vehicle, and for people who are living with disabilities, sometimes going into the grocery store can be really intimidating," said Macdonald.

Stephanie Evans, another social work student at MacMorran, said the pop-up will make things more accessible for people.

"They don't have to go to a grocery store and pay so much for a taxi. They can just come right here where they live."

