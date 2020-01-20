Low on food in St. John's? Here's what you need to know

As the state of emergency in St. John's enters its fifth day, city officials are allowing grocery stores to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday so residents who have been confined to their homes since Friday can stock up.

The city is asking residents to purchase enough food for the next 48 hours, as future openings of grocery stores will depend on road conditions.

After taking flak for not allowing cabs on the road despite allowing people to drive for essential services, the city has changed its stance.

Mayor Danny Breen says taxis will be allowed to provide transportation Tuesday, but only for those who would otherwise be unable to get to a grocery store.

"We would really like this targeted to seniors and people with disabilities who need assistance in getting to the supermarket and don't have another way," Breen said.

Breen is asking the public to refrain from calling a taxi unless they're elderly or have mobility issues. He added he is not yet sure how many cabs will be on the road.

Tom Lambe, a manager with City Wide Taxi and Bugden's Taxi, said both of his companies will be driving people to and from stores for free.

"This is for people that don't have a vehicle or people like the elderly who need to get out and get groceries and a bit of medical supplies, or drugs, medication. They can give us a call," Lambe said.

Newfound Cabs will also be offering service, Breen said.

Proceed with patience

Stores around St. John's are preparing for a busy day.

"It's going to be … close to business as usual," said Greg Gill, vice-president of marketing for Coleman's, which has two locations in St. John's.

Gill said they're relatively well stocked but people should be prepared for some shortages.

Sobeys says it has been challenging to remove snow from loading docks and bays in order to get trucks ready to stock up local grocery stores. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

Fresh produce might become an issue as its shelf life is shorter than other items. There also might be a shortage of chicken, as the stores' primary source is Country Ribbon, which has been closed for the last few days.

"It's guessing right now as to what's going to be most problematic," Gill said. "For the most part we are looking very, very good."

Gill said staff was at the store Monday night and Tuesday morning preparing for what they anticipate will be major traffic. He said safety is the No. 1 priority with both customers and employees.

"Hopefully we will be ready to greet customers with a smile tomorrow morning."

Convenience stores and pharmacies are also permitted to open tomorrow during the same time. Bars, restaurants and fast-food chains are not allowed to open.

Inside a Sobeys distribution centre. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

A Sobeys spokesperson said two out of three of their distribution centres are open and they will be restocking shelves as quickly and safely as possible, although there have been some challenges.

"A big problem, obviously, is the amount of snow in our loading docks and loading bays, so we have been working with our dedicated snow removal team to get those cleared," said Violet MacLeod.

MacLeod said the company also has shipments on standby in Nova Scotia for when ferries are once again allowed to operate.

The city is warning residents who are getting groceries to be cautious, drive slowly and watch for pedestrians.

Keeping each other fed

Although grocery stores have been shut down to members of the public, some of them have briefly opened to support some essential workers.

Coleman's said a nearby employee opened the doors Saturday night for Newfoundland Power crews to stock up on water, granola bars and fruit before they hit the roads again.

"We got a call that basically said, 'Look, we don't know where to go. Our operators are out there working but they literally have nothing to go on and they are willing to keep working but we have to keep them fed,'" said Gill.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to support the community."

The Dominion on Blackmarsh Road also played a helping hand in fuelling those essential support workers.

And the RNC sent a virtual thank-you out to Domino's Pizza, which dropped off dozens of pies to those employees working around the clock.

Huge thank you to <a href="https://twitter.com/DominosCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DominosCanada</a> for supplying pizza to first responders during this SOE! Sgt. Green is in shock of their generosity, as you can tell from the video! Members delivered them to St. Clare’s, RNC locations, and other first responders this afternoon! <a href="https://t.co/bLyieNzJTR">pic.twitter.com/bLyieNzJTR</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

State of emergency status in nearby communities

The Town of Torbay and the City of Mount Pearl will lift the state of emergency between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday. Both town and city halls will be open, but recreational facilities will remain closed.

The Town of Paradise is also still under a state of emergency with a lift from 6 a.m. to midnight for the next few days. However, town hall will open for employees and the public and the Paradise Double Ice Complex will open for employees but will be closed to the public.

All recreation programming in Paradise is still cancelled, while garbage and recycling collection is cancelled for the remainder of the week.

