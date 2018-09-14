N.L. kicking in $30M to huge Placentia Bay aquaculture project

Four days after Premier Dwight Ball confirmed the province would partner with Grieg NL in a huge new aquaculture project, the Newfoundland and Labrador government has announced just how much of a stake it's getting: $30 million.

In Marystown on Friday, the province revealed it would provide that much in repayable financial assistance to support the project, which is expected to cost $250 million and create more than 800 jobs — 440 direct jobs at Grieg NL and its processing facilities, and about 380 jobs in affiliated sectors.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is also providing $10 million in repayable federal investment, with the remaining $210 million coming from Grieg.

A financial and economic impact analysis by the provincial finance department estimates that once the project — to encompass a salmon hatchery, land-based smolt production and sea-based operations — is fully operational, in 2025, it will generate $33 million in labour income and contribute $82.5 million to the provincial GDP.

The project has been criticized by the Atlantic Salmon Federation conservation group, which has challenged the provincial government's releasing it from environmental review. The federation says the provincial government cannot both regulate the aquaculture industry and also be a partner in it.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador