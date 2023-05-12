This tiny Newfoundland school is celebrating its first graduation in 6 years

Graduation day is always a big deal for a high school, but for All Saints All-Grade in Grey River, on Newfoundland's south coast, Friday's event is extra special.

It's the first graduation there in six years, and the whole community is involved.

"Everyone is celebrating with us," says graduate Karli Young. "They've like, helped us plan and fundraise and all that. So it's pretty cool when the full community helps you like that."

Grey River, a remote community accessible only by boat, has a population of about 100 people. The K-12 school currently has 14 students.

Three of them are graduating this year.

Students and volunteers have spent the last few days transforming the school gymnasium into a nautical-themed ballroom. More than 80 people will crowd in for the ceremony, some of them coming from out of town, arriving in on the ferry to be a part of the celebration.

After speeches and presentations, they'll have supper cooked up by volunteers and a dance at the local hall for the entire town.

Watch these three teens prepare to steal the spotlight Friday in Grey River:

Grey River school celebrates first graduation in 6 years Duration 1:14 The remote town of about 100 people has a K-12 school with 14 students. This year, three of them are graduating.

For graduate Michael Lushman, growing up in Grey River is like having a whole community as your family.

"They helped me a lot. Whenever you needed something or someone, they were always [there]," he said.

For resident Annie Rose, that's just the way it is in Grey River. As the mom of graduate Brayden Rose and school secretary for the past 26 years, she's very invested in this year's graduation, but says everyone in town feels the same way.

All Saints isn't a big school with large classes in every grade. Everyone is town knows these students, and have known them all their lives.

"These are our kids," she says.

Michael Lushman, Karli Young and Brayden Rose at their kindergarten graduation. (Submitted by Michael Lushman)

Her son, Brayden, knows that kind of closeness is pretty special. He's been in school with Karli and Michael from kindergarten to now.

"You grow up with people and always got your back and you're never alone. So I feel quite fortunate to have them."

The three students will eventually be leaving Grey River — and each other — to pursue the rest of their education.

Karli plans to be an electrician, Michael a marine diesel mechanic and Brayden aspires to be an officer with the department of fisheries and oceans.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador