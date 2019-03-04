Corner Brook company reviving Grenfell Campus composter, eyes bigger plans

A Corner Brook company has big visions for the future of composting on the west coast, beginning with breathing new life into a mothballed industrial composter.

"It's actually a pilot project, and a passion of ours," said Jenny Hall, a director with R&D Diversions, which has signed an agreement with Grenfell Campus to relocate its industrial composter and get it back up and running.

"We partnered and collaborated with Grenfell to take their organic waste off their hands for free, in return for their equipment," she said.

Grenfell Campus shut down the composter — which collected food scraps and organic waste at the university — in 2016, to save its $90,000 annual operating cost. It was the first such composter in the province, and used $100,000 of public money to get off the ground in 2011.

It now sits inside R&D Diversions' building in Corner Brook, cleaned and almost ready to go. The company has received $15,000 from the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board for the final parts needed to get it up and running

"Once we get that in place, we'll actually be launching the program," Hall said, predicting that would happen in the spring.

The Grenfell Campus composter can process 100 tonnes of organic waste a year, which Hall said was a 'very small amount' unsuited to larger municipal needs. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Hall said her company also has an agreement to collect organic waste from Corner Brook City Hall, and is in talks with Western Regional Memorial Hospital and Corner Brook Pulp and Paper for their organic odds and ends as well.

West coast composting

But Hall and her company are dreaming bigger than composting for just a few entities around town.

Behold Phase 2 of their plan: once the company has figured out the proper compost recipe with the Grenfell composter, it's eyeing a large lot of land in the Corner Brook area to set up a major operation.

"Our vision is to have a large-scale compost facility that would take organic waste and turn it into a sellable product," said Hall.

R&D Diversions, which came into being not quite a year ago, collects garbage from private businesses and corporations, and has floated its organic collection idea there.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback, from our clients and from different industries around the Corner Brook area," said Hall.

R&D Diversions will begin by collecting waste from Grenfell Campus and Corner Brook City Hall, and donate the compost to a local community garden. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Hall argues composting is attractive to private industries and municipalities alike, who are all grappling with skyrocketing tipping fees brought in as the west coast's waste management began trucking most of the region's garbage to the landfill in central Newfoundland.

Some communities, such as Cape St. George, have begun their own composting programs in an effort to divert organics and save on tipping fees.

While Hall is open to working with Western Regional Waste Management to make their composting business offered curbside, the project is still far from reality, with a planned launch in 2025.

