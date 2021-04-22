After 31 years, Greg Parsons still seeks justice for his murdered mother

Greg Parsons is set to relive his mother's murder once again on Friday, in a parole hearing for convicted murderer Brian Doyle. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the justice system with delays and cancellations, and in some cases causing grief for people seeking justice but can't get to court because of public health restriations.

Greg Parsons is set to relive his mother's murder once again on Friday, in a parole hearing for convicted murderer Brian Doyle.

"It's been very difficult. I've been dealing with this now for 31 years. It does have an accumulative effect. Every year it gets harder," Parsons told CBC News on Thursday.

"There has been some things that arose over the past couple of years, so if I have an opportunity to give an impact statement I'm going to take it. As I stated before, I'm never going to stop fighting for justice for my mom."

In 1994 Parsons was wrongly convicted of the murder of his mother Catherine Carroll, on New Year's Day three years earlier. DNA evidence cleared his name in 1998.

Last year Parsons intended to fly to British Columbia to face Doyle at a hearing to determine if he should be granted day parole. Because of COVID-19 restrictions he couldn't be there.

Instead, Parsons sent along a victim impact statement.

Last April, Doyle was granted day parole, 18 years after being convicted of murdering his best friend's mother. On Friday Doyle will face another parole hearing after serving 18 years of a life sentence.

Doyle, seen in this photo from 2002, was convicted of a lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Catherine Carroll, 45. (CBC)

"The reason I'm going through it is because there was never any justice here in Newfoundland. My mother was robbed of justice," said Parsons, who will be providing a victim impact statement virtually this year.

"He skated through the system, and for a good part of his sentence, seven years, he ended up in the William Head Institution. Basically that's a minimum security institution, one fence with an open gate. He had his own apartment. It's scandalous to know that he spent seven years there basically because my mom was robbed by the justice system."

Parsons said he also felt robbed he couldn't be there in person for Doyle's day parole hearing to speak on behalf of his mother. He said it's scary, the fact that Doyle can walk the streets, and is frustrated by the lack of punishment for the crime.

But Friday's hearing is a mystery to him. Parsons said he doesn't know why it's going ahead, but was contacted about three weeks ago by the parole board, saying they had concerns about Doyle.

He said Doyle claims to have been in a relationship with Carroll, whom Doyle stabbed 53 times, and the parole board is trying to verify the claims. Parsons calls it an indignity to his mother and added the claims are untrue.

"This is another day parole hearing. I don't know what their concerns are, but I put the evidence to the parole board," he said.

"I want to make sure they have all the facts in front of them. They need to know the facts of this case when they're dealing with this monster and they have to do their due diligence and make sure that the community is safe."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador