73-year-old man drowns in boating accident near Green's Harbour

A 73-year-old-man is dead after a recreational fishing accident in Scotch Pond near Green's Harbour on Monday, according to the RCMP. (CBC)

A 73-year-old-man is dead after a recreational fishing accident in Scotch Pond on Monday.

The man and a woman set off in a boat to go fishing in the pond, near Green's Harbour in Conception Bay North, around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

About three hours later, police received a report the man had drowned. Police say the man was trying to reposition the boat when he started the engine, lost his balance and fell overboard.

According to the police, the woman made several unsuccessful attempts to get the man back in the boat, then got in the water and brought the man's body to the shore, where she called for help.

Neither person was wearing a life-jacket and there were no life-jackets in the boat, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate, with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.