2nd person charged with attempted murder, assault in attack at St. John's high school

Tyler Greening, 18, of Paradise is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime in relation to an attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's last week. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Police in St. John's have arrested a second person on attempted murder and other charges in connection to a violent attack at a high school in the city last week.

Tyler Greening, 18, of Paradise appeared in provincial court Monday. Greening faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime.

A male youth was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent in relation to the incident last week, but can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continue to investigate an attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate, which they believe was targeted. The attack happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday outside the school's main entrance, when according to police, several assailants with weapons descended on a 16-year-old victim.

Education Minister John Haggie said in the House of Assembly the boy has been released from hospital and will continue his recovery at home.

In a statement, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says students at Prince of Wales Collegiate can expect to see a heightened police and security presence around the school in response to the incident.

"The district always reviews incidents involving schools, even those outside of Newfoundland and Labrador, to enhance our procedures, processes and policies. The current incident will be no different," the statement read.

"The safety of all our schools, students and staff throughout the district is paramount and we regularly work with all stakeholders to ensure this remains the case."

Police arrested a youth suspect Friday morning in an alleged violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

Haggie stressed on Monday that the alleged attack didn't happen within the school's walls.

"This was a targeted attack which took place outside the school buildings. Our schools are safe," Haggie said.

"I think the concern would have been even worse if this had happened inside the school building, but that is not the case. And I mean from the point of view of policy and security, the school integrity was not breached."

Education Minister John Haggie argued on multiple occasions Monday that schools in Newfoundland and Labrador are safe. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

In provincial legislature Monday afternoon, PC MHA Barry Petten also asked about the province's Safe and Caring Schools Policy, which was drafted by government to prevent violence.

Haggie said the initiative is a living document that can be adapted, and was last reviewed by the RNC in 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are reviewing the document, he said, adding there will likely be a debriefing on the matter in light of the alleged attack.

Haggie said he understands the concerns parents have following the incident.

"The facts of the case are, we have to deal with safety of the students in the school. Once they're out of the school, then yes, there is a role for heightened security."