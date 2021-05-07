Students, union slam Greene report's proposed post-secondary education cuts

Post-secondary students and faculty are voicing strong opposition to the deep cuts to Memorial University and the College of the North Atlantic proposed in a sweeping report into Newfoundland and Labrador's dire fiscal situation.

The report, released Thursday by the premier's economy recovery team, calls for a widespread shakeup to rein in the province's spending and keep it from its current course toward insolvency.

Titled The Big Reset, the report notes both institutions' contributions to the economy — in particular highlighting MUN's accomplishments such as the Genesis Centre, a spawning ground for tech sector innovation — but casts a critical eye over the amount of public funding each receives. It notes Newfoundland and Labrador spends more on post-secondary education than any other province by a wide margin, calling the level of investment "not sustainable."

Among the report's recommendations is a 30 per cent cut to the operating grants to both Memorial University and the College of the North Atlantic, spread over the course of six years.

The chair of the province's chapter of the Canadian Federation of Students called the report "an outright attack" on youth and students. "Now is the time to be investing in post-secondary education and to maintain affordability by keeping tuition fees frozen," said chair Katherine McLaughlin, in a statement.

The long-standing tuition freeze has been funded by the provincial government to the tune of $600 million since 2005, with MUN's rates the lowest of any university in Canada outside Quebec.

CFS-NL's statement went on to warn that slashing the operating grants would close buildings and cancel programs, and force students to fund the institutions.

The union representing faculty and other academic staff at MUN echoed concerns the report's recommendations would "decimate" education, and rejected the idea of cutting the operating grant, saying spending on schooling is "widely recognized as one of the most effective economic multipliers."

In a statement, the MUN Faculty Association called upon the university's president and chair of its board of regents to support their demand to keep the grant as is.

MUNFA said the university's operating grant has been continually cut for years. Budget 2017 cut it by $9 million, two years after 2015's budget slashed it by $20 million.

The College of the North Atlantic operates 17 campuses across the province, but some are struggling with enrolment of just a few dozen students.

Less government management

The report marks the second time in the span of the week the idea of undoing the tuition freeze in Newfoundland and Labrador has been publicly floated. An independent report about the state of the province's post-secondary education, released April 29, made the same recommendation.

Both reports call for less government involvement in the institutions' management.

The Big Reset said such oversight at CNA "has created challenges and likely stymied growth in the institution." Some campuses cater to minuscule numbers of students — there were 10 at the Baie Verte campus in 2018-19 — but continue anyway, requiring government approval for any changes.

"The province cannot afford this inefficiency," the report said, although it did not elaborate on which programs or campuses might be axed.

In order to grant more freedom to the institutions, the report said, provincial legislation governing them must be changed.

With greater autonomy and less funding, the likely result will be higher tuition, the report said. To help students, the report recommended bursary programs.

"Students in this province are already struggling to find work and to make ends meet," said the CFS-NL in its statement. That statement continued on to say cheap tuition at MUN is a draw,, and "implementing these recommendations would be a big, big mistake."

