Interim 'Greene Report' delayed by up to 6 weeks, says taskforce head

The interim report from the Premier's Economic Response Team (PERT) will not be ready by the original Sunday deadline, according to Moya Greene who heads up the taskforce.

Greene called a news conference on Saturday morning to offer an update on where the PERT stood on its recommendations to help dig the province out of its fiscal dilemma. She said the team will need another five to six weeks to deliver the interim "Greene Report."

Greene pointed blame at the pandemic and most recent lockdown across the province for delaying the interim report, which was due by Feb. 28.

"With all of the necessary rearranging that all of us have had to do as a result of the pandemic, and now this new lockdown period, we are just not going to be able to work in the time that I had originally thought," she said.

"But even with that, if you look at our terms of reference, there's a lot of ground that we have enough to cover. We want to cover it well, and so we are going to need a few extra weeks, maybe five or six extra weeks to get the report done in a way that we'll be happy with."

Greene said the decision to delay has nothing to do with the ongoing provincial election, and the interim report just isn't ready.

As for the Feb. 28 deadline, she said she never thought of the date as a "time is of the essence thing."

"I really thought of it as a notional date, and if all the things had gone in the way that I had hoped when we started our work, I thought that would be a reasonable period of time to prepare the interim report," she said.

"A lot has changed since we started and now, most recently with the lockdown, people are working from home and the flow of our work, just like I'm sure things that you are doing, has become more interrupted."

Greene said she is unsure if the interim report delay will have any effect on the final report, which is due by the end of April.

When asked if she could offer some insight into what recommendations are being made so far, Greene said, "the report will be out there and it would be available for everybody to consider when it's done and it's not done yet."

She said over the last 15 to 20 days, she figured the deadline would be missed as it was taking longer for work to be completed. Greene noted she told this to the Clerk of the Executive Council at least a week ago.

According to Greene, the PERT has been working seven days a week, many of which are 12 hour days.

