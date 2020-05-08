Prepare your bottles and cans, Green Depots will begin to reopen to Xpress accounts Monday

Green Depots in Newfoundland and Labrador will begin to reopen on Monday. (Francis Gardler/The Journal-Star via Associated Press)

Green Depots will begin to reopen across the province on Monday, according to the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board, though dates and hours of operation may vary between sites.

The MMSB said in a news statement on Friday regular operation of the recycling plants is still restricted until the province shifts to alert Level 3 of its phased reopening plan. However, customers can use its Xpress account model that allows for a quick drop off of beverage containers and a refund to be claimed a later time.

Customers who do not have an Xpress account will need to register prior to visiting a Green Depot, the MMSB said.

Operational details can be found on the Green Depot website.

Meanwhile, the City of St. John's is reopening the Robin Hood Bay landfill on Monday, under a new alphabetical system to ease into its operation and limit the amount of traffic to the site.

The schedule is based on the first letter of a resident's last name:

Monday: surnames A-E.

Tuesday: surnames F-J.

Wednesday: surnames K-O.

Thursday: surnames P-T.

Friday: surnames U-Z.

Drop-off at the landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, with extended hours on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for users who can't make it during regular hours on their assigned day. The landfill will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

In mid-April the city reintroduced curb side pick for residential recycling — on a monthly schedule — roughly one month after it ceased its operation due to COVID-19 public health concerns.

