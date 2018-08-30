The Great Trail Treasure Hunt launches across Canada

The hunt is on across the Great Trail. Spanning the entire country, the network of pathways is currently hiding 100 treasure boxes, but finding them won't be as easy as X marks the spot.

One year ago, the Great Trail — formerly known as Trans Canada Trail — reached the 24,000-kilometre milestone; it connects the country from coast to coast to coast and claims to be the longest recreational trail in the world.

Newfoundland's Fort Amherst to Cape Spear section is designated as Mile Zero.

"What better way to celebrate the trail than to have a huge scavenger hunt across the country and find a way to bring in every province and territory?" said Jason Mucant of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

"We're hoping to use this program to get people out, particularly kids, to have them hiking, exploring, searching, being fascinated by these different spots they may not have had a chance to visit, and to do it in a way that builds curiosity, engagement, excitement and perhaps have them win a bunch of great prizes," he added.

The Trans Canada Trail organization and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society have teamed up for the contest.

Prizes stashed from coast to coast

Participants can get started by heading to the Canadian Geographic travel website, where a page has been set up and divided into the provinces and territories. There, clues to the 100 prizes stashed across Canada will be released periodically, with every clue releasing more details surrounding the location of the elusive treasure boxes.

Prizes range from gift cards to cameras and Canadian Geographic subscriptions.

Royal Canadian Geographical Society explorer-in-residence George Kourounis holds a Great Trail Treasure Hunt box. (Canadian Geographic)

Every individual who finds a concealed prize along the trail will be entered into the weekly draw after following instructions written on the side.

Anyone entered in the weekly draw will have a chance at winning the grand prize: a trip for two with One Ocean Expeditions, voyaging along the western shores of Newfoundland up to Torngat Mountain National Park, visiting several historic locations along the way.

The final clue will be latitude and longitude co-ordinates pointing treasure hunters to within a few metres of the boxes.

"The Great Trail is an incredible opportunity for Canadians to experience nature, which they don't always get a chance to do, to connect with their surroundings, to better understand their environment, to better develop and appreciate a love and fascination with their geography," said Mucant.

The Great Trail Treasure Hunt began on Aug. 26 and will run until midnight on Oct. 31.

