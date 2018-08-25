Great Harbour Deep is a new documentary about how a once prosperous fishing village on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula is now a ghost town.

Located deep in a remote White Bay inlet, a three-hour ferry ride from Jackson's Arm, the people of Great Harbour Deep are remembered for creating the famous "Running the Goat" folk dance.

I didn't want resettlement — I couldn't stop it — so I went with the flow. - Bob Pittman



In the 1960s, the fishing grounds off Great Harbour Deep were so rich, the residents were able to laugh off then premier Joey Smallwood's offers of resettlement. Back then, the population was growing, there was a school, a medical station, a busy fish plant and even a movie theatre.

In the 1960s, people resettled to Great Harbour Deep (The Rooms, NL Provincial Archives)

Despite the thriving population and healthy fishing grounds, the town never got their desired road. Some say if it had been built, the town would still be alive. Others say, it would've just prolonged the agony of a dying town.

The only way in to the isolated community was three to five hours on open ocean, or in a small float plane or helicopter.

For many years they asked for a road to connect them to the other side of the Great Northern Peninsula, but the only road they got ran 2 km through the town. Fisherman Bruce Ropson says a road would've changed the fate of the town.

"If we'd had an option of a road or resettlement, I don't think you'd have seen this happen."

There's a bit of guilt there. You were chastised — why did you do this? Why did you start this? - Sharon Elgar

By the early 2000s, the cumulative effect of the cod moratorium was impossible to ignore. There was little work 'on the water' and families were growing weary of sending children away, at the age of 15, to board in other towns to attend high school.

Once gone, many of those young people never returned to live in Great Harbour Deep. In 2002, when the vote was held, 98 per cent of those who cast a ballot voted to relocate.

Many say they made the painful decision to move "for the young ones." One of the young people, interviewed in the film, says they were never asked and might've preferred to stay.

Bob Pittman owned the store, bed & breakfast and fish plant. (Chris Murphy, Baccalieu Media Inc.)

In a province where painful memories of Smallwood's "resettlement" program are still close to the surface, they were the first community in a generation to chose this form of closure.

People are saying they can't believe it's happening — they can't believe a community would vote to move. - Rick Woodford

The documentary begins at a huge gathering, a kind of 'come home year' celebration. But the reality in 2002, is that this gathering is a 'leave home year' event. Over 1,000 people are there, many have flown home to attend and there are even curious Toronto tourists.

It's everyone's last chance to socialize in the hall, eat vinegar tarts, boil up fish and brewis and do the Goat Dance together one last time; saying goodbye to their home for generations.

Great Harbour Deep trailer 1:01

Sadness mingles with nervous excitement and trepidation — no one is convinced that resettlement is the right decision and some seem to be hedging their bets. But, by the time the party is held, it's too late.

Fisherman Bruce Ropson is devastated by the decision.

"You can go across Canada — I don't see anybody that wants to see their hometown die. People leave for work, people leave for different reasons, but you've always got a home to come back to … it's the death of our community."

The stages of Great Harbour Deep crumble around an Iceberg. (Frank Edison)

Today, Great Harbour Deep's dirt roads are thick with alders, buildings have been looted and are crumbling into the earth, stages lean into the sea and only one porch light shines at night.

The light is on at Bob and Linda Pittman's house. The first time they returned to their hometown after the vote, they were shocked by the loneliness.

There was no tracks anywhere. Just clean snow. I looked at my wife and said, 'What have we got ourselves into? There's your whole town, your whole life — gone. - Bob Pittman

Fifteen years have passed since Great Harbour Deep 'closed'.

In the documentary, director Heather MacAuley asks the town clerk, former general store owner, fishermen, students, church leaders and choir members what they miss most.

By voting to resettle, did they just hasten the inevitable, or did they make a mistake? Are there lessons for the rest of rural Newfoundland? Does distance provide perspective or nostalgia? Tune in Saturday night on CBC TV to watch Great Harbour Deep, 8:30 island time, 8:00 in most of Labrador.

