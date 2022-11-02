What's this bird doing in St. John's? Thank Fiona, says local enthusiast

This great egret has landed in St. John's, likely brought here by the winds of post-tropical storm Fiona. (Submitted by Geoff Smith)

A bird usually seen around Florida and the Gulf Coast has been detoured to St. John's likely thanks to the winds of post-tropical storm Fiona, according to a Newfoundland bird watcher.

The great egret should usually be around Mexico by now, according to Geoff Smith, but has instead landed in Lundrigan Marsh in the White Hills area of St. John's. Another egret has been located in Bay Roberts, according to Smith, who was able to capture a photo of the bird in St. John's.

"This little guy, or not so little guy, probably got blown up here with Hurricane Fiona," Smith said Tuesday.

"This bird, you know you might get the occasional one in southwestern Ontario or Atlantic Canada, but pretty rare in Newfoundland. That being said, you know, I've probably seen half a dozen or more in the last four or five years blown in on storms."

Egrets can grow over three feet tall with a six-foot wingspan. he said, but the white feathered birds are often very graceful — he called the birds "a giant ballerina."

They can often be seen hunting with their long bills, primarily going after fish and amphibians.

"They have this very sharp bill that they can use like a spear. They can actually spear a frog right through it's body, flip it up and swallow it down. It's pretty remarkable," said Smith.

The bird has temporarily set up shelter in Lundrigan Marsh, Smith said, but its chances of survival are low as it isn't adapted to the cooler climate of St. John's.

However, a Torbay animal rescue shelter is working to get the bird to its rightful home.

Wildlife photographer and bird enthusiast Geoff Smith says egrets sometimes end up in St. John's after storms but it is a rarity. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Rock Wildlife Rescue has the federal permit required to rescue the bird if it is in distress, which would allow them to fly it out of the province.

According to Karen Gosse, the founder of the rescue shelter, the shelter is preparing a plan to rescue the bird but can only take action if the bird shows signs of distress like sickness or injury.

Gosse said the shelter is talking with another shelter in Florida to have a place to send the bird should it need to be rescued, which would require the bird to be tested for avian influenza, flown to Florida and quarantined once it arrives.

The flight would also need to be approved by the Wildlife division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, said Gosse.