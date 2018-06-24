Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys van in parking lot in central St. John's

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out early Saturday morning.

A van burns in a parking lot on Graves Street early Saturday morning. (Submitted)

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a van in a parking lot on Graves Street in St. John's early Saturday morning.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department received a report of a vehicle fire at 1:14 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, the van was fully ablaze, acting platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix told CBC News.

The RNC confirmed Sunday that its criminal investigation division is investigating the fire.

No one was injured.

