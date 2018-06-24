Fire destroys van in parking lot in central St. John's

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a van in a parking lot on Graves Street in St. John's early Saturday morning.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department received a report of a vehicle fire at 1:14 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, the van was fully ablaze, acting platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix told CBC News.

Police are investigating this vehicle fire that happened early Saturday morning in a parking lot on Graves Street in St. John's. No one was injured. <a href="https://t.co/cC5VsfjoUS">pic.twitter.com/cC5VsfjoUS</a> —@CBCNL

The RNC confirmed Sunday that its criminal investigation division is investigating the fire.

No one was injured.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador