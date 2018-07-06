Crews returning to tackle Grates Cove forest fire Saturday morning

Fire crews will return Saturday morning to tackle a growing forest fire near the community of Grates Cove.

On Friday evening, Jeff Motty, a forest protection officer with the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, said water bombers had left to refuel and crews were regrouping for the night.

As of Friday evening, the fire was estimated to be 2.5 kilometres in length and 1 kilometre in width, Motty said.

"It's out of control right now," he said. "We don't have it contained. The weather is worsening, the fog is coming in, which will be challenging for our tankers."

Motty said the fire is now burning between Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove, a cabin development area.

He said the plan is for the crews and a helicopter to return to the scene at 8 a.m. Saturday, with water bombers returning by 10 a.m.

Motty said he hopes the humidity and forecasted rain will put crews in a better position in the morning.

"Hopefully we'll end up in a better situation to contain this fire tomorrow morning," said Motty.

Meanwhile, forestry officials are advising the public to avoid the area between Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove as crews attempt to suppress the fire.

Some Grates Cove residents told to leave earlier

Courtney Howell, one of the owners of Grates Cove Studios, said Friday afternoon that heavy black smoke could be seen from the front door of her business.

A neighbour called and told her she would have to leave.

"A water bomber just went over. You can see the dark smoke in the sky right now. I think they are advising residents to leave just in case it gets [out of] control because of the wind and because the air quality could deteriorate."



Waiting to see if the fire will be brought under control is scary, she said, but she is grateful she was notified right away.

"The community rallied very quickly to let everyone know, so I think everyone is aware."

According to the 2016 census, 127 people live in Grates Cove.