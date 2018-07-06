Grates Cove residents leaving as forest fire burns near town

In the wake of a growing forest fire, some people in the town of Grates Cove on the eastern tip of the Avalon Peninsula are being asked to leave.

Ground crews are attempting to battle the blaze, and two water bombers have been called in to help stop the spread of the fire.

"It's a Rank 4 fire, it's moderate to fast spreading, it's burning heavy timber, mixed timber as well," said Jeff Motty, a forest protection officer with the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources.

"Right now [fire crews'] best estimate is the fire is a kilometre by a half kilometre in size."

Courtney Howell, one of the owners of Grates Cove Studios, said heavy black smoke could be seen from the front door of her business.

"A water bomber just went over. You can see the dark smoke in the sky right now. I think they are advising residents to leave just in case it gets [out of] control because of the wind and because the air quality could deteriorate."



She said waiting to see if the fire will be brought under control is scary, but she's thankful for being notified about the risk right away.

"The community rallied very quickly to let everyone know, so I think everyone is aware."

According to the 2016 census, 127 people lived in Grates Cove.