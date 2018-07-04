Man who attacked girlfriend with coffee table sentenced to 9 months

A St. John's man man convicted of assaulting his girlfriend with a coffee table has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Grant Tapper has been in prison as the case progressed through Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court and that will be credited against the sentence handed down Tuesday, leaving him with about three months to serve.

Tapper, 33, will also be on probation for two years and is prohibited from having firearms.

He has previous convictions for assaulting the woman. Court heard he also threatened to harm her pets during an argument at an east-end home.

Tapper's criminal record dates back to 2006 and includes convictions for aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

