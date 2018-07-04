Skip to Main Content
Man who attacked girlfriend with coffee table sentenced to 9 months
Because Grant Tapper has already served 169 days in jail, he will be credited with time served.

Grant Tapper, seen here during a court appearance in March 2018, was sentenced Wednesday. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

A St. John's man man convicted of assaulting his girlfriend with a coffee table has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Grant Tapper has been in prison as the case progressed through Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court and that will be credited against the sentence handed down Tuesday, leaving him with about three months to serve.

Tapper, 33, will also be on probation for two years and is prohibited from having firearms.

He has previous convictions for assaulting the woman. Court heard he also threatened to harm her pets during an argument at an east-end home.

Tapper's criminal record dates back to 2006 and includes convictions for aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

