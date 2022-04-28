Police investigating after Musgrave Harbour town councillor finds bullet hole in window

Musgrave Harbour Coun. Grant Abbott says somebody shot a bullet through the window of his family's home. (Submitted by Grant Abbott)

The RCMP are investigating after a town councillor in Musgrave Harbour found a bullet hole in a window of his home earlier this month.

Grant Abbott told CBC News on Thursday his entire family was home at the time of the shooting, including his three young children.

"My family is a bit distraught about the whole situation," Abbott said. "My daughter is quite distraught and having some nightmares."

Abbott said on the morning of April 16 his wife discovered a bullet hole in a window. He said he has security video of two trucks near his home around 1 in the morning, which is when he believes the shooting happened. He doesn't have video of the actual shot.

"There was a light-coloured pickup truck and a dark-coloured pickup truck which have yet to be identified," he said.

In March, Grant Abbott said he’s fighting for his job as a town councillor in Musgrave Harbour due to a policy requiring him to be fully vaccinated to attend meetings. (Submitted by Grant Abbott)

The RCMP have said the matter is under investigation and they believe Abbott's house was targeted.

Spat with council

In December the town voted to not allow councillors in the chambers without proof of vaccination. At the time, three councillors were unvaccinated, including Abbott, but when the policy came into effect Jan. 28, he was the only one who hadn't gotten his shots.

Abbott also recorded council meetings without the knowledge of the other councillors and posted the recordings online. After the rest of council learned about the recordings, on Jan. 6, they enacted a policy on Jan. 11 that prohibits recordings of its meetings.

On Jan. 31, the town enacted a policy that prohibits any councillor from attending meetings electronically unless they're out of town for work or because of child-care issues or for medical reasons.

Although Abbott claims his decision not to get vaccinated was made on the advice of his doctor, he said in March he believed the policy was meant to push him out of his seat. A day later, two other Musgrave Harbour councillors and a town employee resigned with one citing the vaccination pass dispute as just the latest in a long series of problems.

According to the Municipalities Act, the office of a councillor becomes vacant when he or she does not attend regular public council meetings for three successive months.

Abbott said Thursday he believes the shooting and his struggles with council are connected.

"It's definitely a major part of it because it's all part of the way I interact with the community and the way the smaller part of the community interacts with me," he said.

"I do have a lot of support in terms of what I stand for and the reason why I was elected and those things haven't changed. I'm having, I guess, pushback from things that are my platform, the reasons why I got elected to begin with."

