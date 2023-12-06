Grand Slam of Curling returning to St. John's next November

The Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's will play host to the Kioti National next November — marking the ninth time the Grand Slam of Curling tour has landed on the Rock.

The tournament will feature 16 men's teams and 16 women's teams from around the world, including Newfoundland and Labrador's own Team Gushue.

Mark Nichols — Olympic champion and third for Team Gushue — was on hand for Wednesday's announcement.

"A lot of good memories in this building," he said as he glanced around the Mary Brown's Centre, where he won a Brier in 2017. "We're really excited to hear the news that the Grand Slam of Curling is coming back to St. John's and area."

Nichols said he's looking forward to representing his province, sponsors and family on home ice in front of a packed house.

The Grand Slam of Curling was last on the island in 2019, when Conception Bay South hosted the same tournament.

The Grand Slam of Curling was last on the island in 2019, when Conception Bay South hosted the same tournament.

Kristie Petrushchak, senior manager of Grand Slam of Curling for Sportsnet, said they were eager to return to the metro region.

"The curlers love it. The crew loved George Street," she chuckled. "Overall it's just a fantastic place to be, and everyone feels the warmth of the community."

Petrushchak said Sportsnet has been in conversation with Destination St. John's for about eight months, lining up sponsors and getting everything in place for a successful tournament next year.

Tickets will be on sale Friday on the Grand Slam of Curling website and in person at the Mary Brown's Centre.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the event is a big deal for the city.

"This is going to be very popular with the residents and the local fans. It's also going to bring a lot of people into the city for that period of time," Breen said. "The Grand Slam events are the best of the best in curling."

The tournament runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1.