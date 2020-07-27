It's the 3rd summer of suspicious fires in Grand Falls-Windsor, and the mayor wants it to stop

Yet another fire under police investigation in Grand Falls-Windsor has a sense of déja​​​​​​ vu, as the town is experiencing its third summer of suspicious fires that largely remain unsolved.

The latest blaze burned down a vacant office building on Union Street Thursday night. The RCMP have deemed it suspicious and are adding it to a string of other fires in the area over recent weeks that are currently under investigation.

A building housing the town's ski club grooming equipment burned on July 10, and before that, a dance studio and the former Islander RV location.

"It obviously seems like this is just not a coincidence," said Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel.

The blazes bring to mind the summer of 2019, and of 2018 before that, each of them marked by incidents that destroyed properties, prompted warnings and sparked police investigations.

"We've been meeting with the RCMP about this issue. I know this is a priority for them, they've got extra resources on this file and are committed to solving this," Manuel told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

The remains of a fire at Gibson's Field, one of three fires in the span of eight days during the summer of 2019. (Vince MacKenzie/Submitted)

'Be on the lookout'

As investigators sift through the rubble and follow up on leads, Manuel hopes the community can help.

"Just be on the lookout, really, that's as important as anything right now," he said, asking people to report suspicious behaviour if they see it.

"This is a community issue, everybody is concerned. The quicker we can stop it, the better."

While RCMP have not said whether any of the summer 2020 fires are connected, Manuel said there were many similarities, with the spots near to wooded areas that provide cover for quick getaways.

"Whoever is doing this certainly is not invisible, and has to move around and is choosing the locations carefully, it seems,'" he said.

He asked people and businesses to do what they can to make their own properties undesirable, such as having them well-lit and installing camera systems, and to stay away from fires in the future to let first responders do their work.

