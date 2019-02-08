Stop harassing the plow drivers, urges Grand Falls-Windsor council

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor issued a stern warning this week, after about a dozen incidents of angry citizens chasing snow plows.

Deputy Mayor Mike Browne says plow drivers are frightened by the spike of incidents this winter season.

There's some verbal assaults as well as some unfriendly gestures. - Mike Browne

But they're not fearing for their own safety, as much as they're scared of running someone over.

"Some residents are not pleased with the way the roads are being tended to, and for whatever reason, they think to solve the issue it may be a good idea to flag the operator down and run alongside a heavy piece of equipment," Browne said.

With someone running alongside their plow, the drivers have no choice but to stop, he said. That's when things get ugly.

In once case, a person threw a shovel at the plow.

"There's some verbal assaults as well as some unfriendly gestures towards our snow plow operators."

Mike Browne, deputy mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor, said the town will take action if people don't stop harassing plow drivers. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Browne believes the fluctuation in temperature this winter has caused issues for plow operators and townspeople, creating frozen boulders that end up in driveways.

"They are big chunks of snow and probably unreasonable for some residents to have to move them," Browne said. "But there's a simple way to deal with that."

Browne urges people to call the town's emergency line, which is available on its website and social media pages.

If angry folks continue chasing down snow plows, Browne said the town will have to take action — like equipping plows with cameras to catch the culprits, or having municipal enforcement officers keep a closer watch on the plow routes.

"They're doing a fantastic job on our roads and they need to be protected and the town management and council are going to do that."

