Town of Grand Falls-Windsor locks out its unionized workers

Following months of bargaining that failed to produce a deal, the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor has locked out its unionized workforce as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

The collective agreement between the central Newfoundland town and its nearly 100 unionized workers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1349 expired Dec. 31, 2020, with both sides spending months before and since trying to hammer out a new one.

Labour disruptions appeared imminent as of July 6, when the union workers rejected the town's final offer, and voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action.

But in a media release Wednesday night, the town announced it had taken matters into its own hands with the lockout, saying it was due to a "lack of forward movement" from the union and noting there had been several sticking points that blocked reaching an agreement.

"After nine months of negotiations, we have had a complete unwillingness to cooperate on issues of tremendous importance to the town that will directly impact our future finances and our ability to grow and prosper," Mayor Barry Manuel said in the release.

In the release, the town said its final offer did not propose a decrease to wages, pension, or leave entitlement, and had offered to form a joint committee between management and the union to review the current benefits plan.

The CUPE employees work in the town's water and sewer departments, its parks and groundskeeping, as well as municipal enforcement officers and administration staff.

In a public advisory to its residents, the town said while essential services like garbage collection will continue, some other services will be disrupted. All playgrounds are closed save two and the town hall itself is closed to the public with services like tax collection moving to phone-only.

