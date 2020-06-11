Laboratory changes spark protest from Grand Falls-Windsor council, residents

People in Grand Falls-Windsor protested impending changes to Central Health laboratory procedures Thursday afternoon, in a demonstration at the town's hospital.

The mayor and town councillors organized and led the demonstration, worried that the move of some laboratory services from their hospital to the one in Gander will negatively impact patients and staff at the Grand Falls-Windsor laboratory.

"We just want to stand up for ourselves and for our hospital," said Mayor Barry Manuel.

The protestors, some wearing masks and all physically distancing, held signs by the side of Union Street, encouraging passing traffic to show support.

Central Health issued a request for proposals in May to add new laboratory equipment to the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander. In a press release at the time, Central Health said some equipment across the region needed to be replaced and, based on recommendations, it would be more efficient to have non-urgent laboratory samples sent to its Gander facility.

Protesters warned that will mean job and service cuts, as they handed out flyers stating the redirection of samples will reduce the workload at the Grand Falls-Windsor facility by 50 per cent.

Manuel said the changes will result in a "downgrade of service" for patients in the town and an eventual loss of jobs at the hospital lab.

Central Health CEO Andrée Robichaud stressed the opposite in an interview to CBC on May 27.

"There is no plan to relocate staff, or to reduce the staff within the lab in Grand Falls," she said.

Efficiency questions

Robichaud added patients in Grand Falls-Windsor who require immediate testing would continue to have those tests done on site, and that while the request for proposals has been met with some concerns, there should have more discussion with Central Health employees to allay their fears.

"We should've met with staff when the RFP came out, and we didn't," she said, adding those meetings have now taken place.

Robichaud and the protesters disagreed about what the changes mean for efficiency in the health authority overall.

While Robichaud stated the move is being made to increase efficiency, based on committee recommendations, protesters say the move will require more overtime hours or new recruitment at the Gander laboratory to handle an increased workload, and increased travel costs to bring samples once destined for Grand Falls-Windsor an hour farther down the highway to Gander.

"We understand as well that the James Paton Hospital is not equipped right now to handle [these] extra samples. They can barely handle what they process now," Manuel said.

"Obviously there's going to be more jobs [that] have to be created. There's gonna have to be infrastructure cost here that wouldn't have to be incurred in Grand Falls-Windsor."

Town councillor Holly Dwyer echoed those comments, and said there's "not one valid justification" for the move of lab testing.

"We're not opposed to consolidation, we believe that it has to happen, but this decision to move it from Grand Falls-Windsor doesn't make sense," she said.

The request for proposals closes June 25.

Manuel said the town's council has a meeting scheduled with Health Minister John Haggie and department representatives next Thursday and hopes to have their questions answered.

