Balloon construction hinders crews at Grand-Falls Windsor house fire

The form of construction used to build a home in Grand Falls-Windsor made it challenging for crews to battle a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Circular Road around 1 a.m.

Chief Vince MacKenzie said it's one of the oldest roads in the community, so crews knew it was going to be a challenging call.

"It burned through the attic, it burned through some of the walls and then [the roof] collapsed," he said.

"With the amount of water of course that we had to apply to the fire to try to find all the concealed spaces, there is a fair amount of water damage, as well."

MacKenzie said a home built using the balloon construction method presents particularly difficult challenges.

"What it means is that the walls are put together using long lumber — I'm talking two-by-fours that would be 20, 24 feet, so basically the two storeys, the walls are constructed and then they're erected together and then the floors are put in afterwards," he said.

"With balloon construction, the problem is these studs are wide open, like from the basement going up the first floor, up the second floor, into the attic. There's no fire-stopping materials."

'It travels very fast'

Balloon construction, MacKenzie said, was popular from the 1830s until the end of the Second World War, until the preferred standard method of constructing homes was changed to do it floor by floor.

A home built using the balloon method basically has an "open channel" that allows fire to travel more easily through the building, MacKenzie said.

It also means that fire can travel inside the walls, without being noticeable to people inside the home.

"It presents a great challenge for firefighters because the fire basically travels through the structure. It's very hidden, very hot, travels very fast," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"You have the walls, the floor, the attic and the fire starts in the basement, so these are all on fire now at the same time. And you can still walk around in the structure and not notice anything, so of course it breaks out."

MacKenzie said the only benefit is that crews were able to get some of the possessions on the first floor out of the house, since there wasn't a lot of damage there in the rooms themselves, but there is a "fair amount of damage" on the second floor.

It took them six hours to get the fire under control, and then another five hours chasing hotspots.

"If you look at the interior of the home, the rooms are still in great shape … there's not very much smoke damage at all. A lot of the possessions of course are very wet, but they're also damaged," he said.

"But the entire construction, the inside of the walls, the inside of the floors and the attic and underneath the crawlspace of course is all burned, because the fire in balloon construction moves through the studs and through the interior of the floors unrestricted."

