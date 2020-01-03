Grand Falls-Windsor fire department has a record year in all the worst ways

Distracted driving and arson were among the major issues that kept the Grand Falls-Windsor volunteer fire department busy in 2019.

Chief Vince MacKenzie said his crew responded to record high numbers of car accidents and fires last year, putting a strain on the men and women but keeping their abilities sharp.

"Fortunately we have a really well-trained department here, and unfortunately, they get to use their skills fairly frequently here in Grand Falls-Windsor," MacKenzie told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

In total, the department received 194 calls for assistance. That is up from 156 in 2018, and 120 in 2017.

A string of deliberate fires have kept them busy over the last two years, including at least eight suspicious fires since the summer of 2018.

While it wasn't deemed suspicious, the biggest fire the department handled in 2019 was at the 109-year-old Presbyterian church on Church Road.

MacKenzie says St. Matthew's Presbyterian Church was heavily damaged but if the department had been just a few minutes later, the building might have been a complete loss. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter)

"When we arrived at that fire in October it was looking very, very dire," MacKenzie said. "Everything went like clockwork for that fire and consequently we will able to save that building."

Had they been three minutes slower getting there, or had there been any hiccups in procedure, MacKenzie figures the building would have been a loss.

Distracted driving an issue

The department rushed to 28 motor vehicle collisions in 2019.

MacKenzie said the average from 10 years ago was between five and seven per year.

"Those calls are coming up. I think we're seeing a lot of people texting and being distracted while driving and our numbers are showing it."

The chief said it's sometimes obvious when they show up that someone wasn't paying attention to the road while driving.

It's a frustrating sight, he said, because of how unnecessary cellphones are while a person is driving.

Advice for 2020?

MacKenzie hopes his volunteer unit will have an easier time in 2020, and be able to spend more time at their day jobs, or with their families.

People can help them accomplish that by doing a few simple things.

"Smoke alarms, smoke alarms, smoke alarms. Make sure your smoke alarms are working," MacKenzie said.

As per regulations updated in 2012, each bedroom in the province is supposed to be equipped with a smoke detector.

Firefighters douse the fire at the old school board office on Lind Avenue in Grand Falls-Windsor in September. (Vince MacKenzie/Twitter)

That's often not the case, even though they are more important now than ever due to the fire standards of newer homes.

"When fires begin now they are very rapid. You literally have minutes to get out of your home."

People can also save the fire department time by putting down their phones while driving, and hopefully avoid becoming a distracted driving statistic.

"Unfortunately I think those numbers are going to rise, but I'd certainly like to see them decrease."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador