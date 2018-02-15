Lack of tips from public on suspicious Grand Falls-Windsor fires frustrates mayor

Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel says the string of 30 fires in the community in the last three years is frustrating. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

After more than 30 fires in Grand Falls-Windsor in the last three years, the town's mayor is asking the public for more help in catching any culprits.

Barry Manuel told CBC Radio's On The Go on Monday that he's frustrated the string of fires is still going on.

"I think one of the things [is] that there hasn't been a whole lot of help from the public. Any time there's an investigation, particularly something that's as visible as this one, you will have some tips, some information," he said.

"But we haven't had any information and obviously this person or persons, whoever's responsible for these fires over the past few years, they're not invisible. They're moving around town."

Many of the fires in the community have targeted privately owned buildings along with abandoned buildings, including an equipment shed at the local ski club, a dance studio and the site that was formerly the Islander RV location.

Based on the timing and how the fires seem to have been started, Manuel said, he believes many of them are connected.

"Originally some of the fires just seemed a little suspicious in terms of how they may have started, when you find buildings that are caught ablaze with no electricity," he said.

In the second and third years, even in fires that haven't been confirmed as arson, some of the same signs have been seen, he said.

"Obviously there's something going on when you see that many similarities."

The town has been working with the local RCMP department, and Manuel has been told the file is a high-priority investigation.

"If there is a suspicious fire, they've been out on the scene very quickly," Manuel said. "They've had police dogs on scene, that sort of thing that you would expect from a high priority investigation.… The resources are limited, but we're confident in our RCMP detachment here."

The remains of a snowmobile and trail groomer can be seen in the rubble of a building fire at the Exploits Nordic Ski Club in Grand Falls-Windsor. This was one of three suspicious fires in an eight-day span in the community in July. (Submitted by Dave Stoodley)

The RCMP declined an interview request from CBC News, citing the ongoing investigation.

Manuel said he has heard fire concerns from both the general public and business owners, and is asking people to be vigilant in protecting their property and reporting possible incidents when they see them. He said people should stay away from any fires, though, as their presence could hinder the use of police dogs in the investigation.

"If we could ask the public again for their assistance, and passing along any information that they may have with regards to seeing someone acting suspicious, lurking in suspicious areas," he said. "All those and any of those tips could be certainly be helpful."