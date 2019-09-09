Overnight fire razes building in Grand Falls-Windsor
Fire contained, no injuries in post-tropical storm Dorian wind conditions
Firefighters in Grand Falls-Windsor were busy Sunday night battling a blaze at the old school board office on Lind Avenue.
Around 11:30 p.m., crews were called to the building on reports of a fire.
The building was destroyed, said Chief Vince MacKenzie on Twitter, and, despite the wind conditions in post-tropical storm Dorian, there were no injuries.
Crews cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, and MacKenzie said police are investigating.
My honour to work with such a dedicated crew of professional volunteers. GFWFIRE returning tonstation at 430 am after 5 hour firefight on back end of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a>, old school board office on Lind Ave destroyed. No injuries in wind conditions. RCMP and FES will be investigating. <a href="https://t.co/ep85M8lgfB">pic.twitter.com/ep85M8lgfB</a>—@FirechiefVince
