Cashier in cahoots with robber for hoax holdup at Grand Falls-Windsor Needs Convenience: RCMP

Two men in Grand Falls-Windsor have been arrested and another cleared of wrongdoing after police learned new details about a robbery they now believe was staged.

Back in September, the RCMP issued a news release about a man with a knife who robbed the Needs Convenience on Lincoln Road.

Police charged a 20-year-old man with robbery, assault and assault with a weapon. The man was held in custody for a period, though it is not clear for how long.

Six weeks after the incident, the RCMP issued another release, clearing the original suspect of any involvement and announcing the withdrawal of charges against him.

Police now believe the whole ordeal was orchestrated by a 21-year-old cashier and his 20-year-old acquaintance. The two are facing a raft of charges.

The cashier, who police initially said was the victim of a "minor physical assault" during the robbery, faces charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and public mischief.

He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

The other man stands accused of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and other charges.

Police say he is currently in custody serving a sentence for other offences and will appear before a judge at a later date.

The incident happened during a spate of robberies in Grand Falls-Windsor, in which churches and other convenience stores were targeted.

In its news release, the RCMP thanked the public for passing along tips, which the force said assisted police during the investigation.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador