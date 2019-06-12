Grand Falls-Windsor pushing province to get old mill site cleaned up

The mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor wants assurances from the provincial government the town will be protected from any environmental costs still to come from former Abitibi Consolidated land.

"The town is not going to assume any liabilities from anything related to existing contamination or past activities that the Town were not responsible for," Mayor Barry Manuel told CBC Newfoundland Morning this week.

It's been a decade since the provincial government expropriated land from the bankrupt paper giant. Several years ago, the province promised that much of that former mill property would be gifted to the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor, but town council wants to make sure they aren't left holding the bag for any cleanup that needs to take place.

"The bottom line for us is to make sure we're protected against any future liabilities and certainly I'm sure our government feels the same way."

Town council recently sent back a draft proposal prepared by the provincial government because it didn't feel the proposal adequately protected Grand Falls-Windsor from liability, said the mayor.

Mayor hopes for transfer of buildings

In addition to the land adjacent to the Exploits River formerly occupied by the paper mill, the mayor hopes to conclude an agreement that will see Grand Falls House and the mill training facility also transferred to the town.

The training facility is now occupied by the Grand Falls-Windsor Heritage Society. There are several recreation areas near the old mill site, including the Sanger RV Park, the Gorge Park area with a walking trail system, and the local cross-country skiing and mountain bike trails.

Manuel said while there may be work to be done at the former training site and Grand Falls House properties, the former mill site may remain in its present form.

Meeting planned

"There will be expected development to take place there that would improve the sites to make sure that they can effectively operate and bring about the most benefit." he said. "[But] the rest of the mill land we don't expect much in the way of any big developments that would create excavation or any kind of disturbing of the soil."

If there is anything done with the land where the mill itself once stood, he said, it would likely be the development of parks and open spaces rather than extensive commercial or residential properties.

A statement from the Department of Transportation and Works notes minister Steve Crocker has a meeting scheduled with town officials this week.

"The department looks forward to reaching an agreement with the town," reads the statement.

