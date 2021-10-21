Grand Falls-Windsor reaches tentative deal with unionized employees

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor and its unionized employees reached a tentative deal Thursday. (The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor/Facebook)

A 14-week lockout between Grand Falls-Windsor and its unionized employees could be over, as both sides have reached a tentative deal, according to a statement from the union.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1349 says details of the contract will not be made available until it has been presented to its members and they have ratified the agreement.

"The union's bargaining committee will recommend that the membership accept the tentative collective agreement, and a ratification vote will take place in the coming days," reads the statement, released Thursday evening.

CUPE national representative Ed White said the process was difficult for all sides but his union is satisfied that the changes to the agreement will serve its members, the town and residents well.

After the agreement is ratified, said White, the union will work with the town to get members back to work and to resume public services.

CUPE Local 1349 represents about 100 municipal workers employed by Grand Falls-Windsor. The union members work in recreation services, fire dispatch, administration, taxation and finance, road maintenance, water and sewage, municipal enforcement, and engineering and planning.

Employees were locked out in July following months of bargaining that failed to produce a new deal. At the time, Mayor Barry Manuel said bargaining for a new deal began in October but soon reached an impasse.

The major roadblock, according to Manuel at the time, was the workers' medical plan. Under the old collective agreement, which expired Dec. 31, the town paid 100 per cent of workers' insurance premiums.

CBC News has asked for comment from Manuel.

