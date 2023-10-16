57-year-old man dead after crash near Grand Bank

A 57-year-old man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a ditch south of Grand Bank on Friday, according to the RCMP.

Police say he was the only person in the vehicle. The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and happened on Route 210 on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula.

Local RCMP officers responded along with the Grand Bank Fire Department and local ambulance service.

The man was sent to the Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The province's chief medical examiner and the RCMP's collision reconstruction team have been called in to investigate.