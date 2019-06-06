Corner Brook lawyer sues Liberal cabinet minister, alleging defamation

A Corner Brook lawyer is taking a Liberal cabinet minister to court, alleging defamation over comments made to CBC News.

Graham Watton filed a statement of claim with the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday against Gerry Byrne, MHA for Corner Brook and minister of fisheries and land resources.

The matter stems from CBC coverage of Watton's allegations of provincial government mismanagement of the public tendering process over the new Department of Fisheries and Land Resources building, currently under construction in Corner Brook.

In that coverage, Byrne was interviewed in response to Watton's allegations, and Watton now alleges three of Byrne's statements were defamatory. In his claim, Watton says Byrne's comments amount to calling Watton a liar.

"The defendant, Gerry Byrne, did so maliciously and for ulterior motives, intend to diminish the plaintiff's reputation, standing and good will," states the document.

Watton is seeking to be awarded damages, in unspecified amounts, to compensate for what the claim calls "injury suffered by the plaintiff in his professional and business reputation."

In a response emailed to CBC, Byrne stood by his comments.

"I have no hesitation defending against this meritless claim. Further, I will be examining my own options related to this matter with my own counsel," said Byrne in the statement, provided by a department spokesperson.

"I look forward to addressing this matter in the future, by respecting the legal process which has been invoked, and as per convention, only within that legal process."

