Judge rules Graham Veitch not criminally responsible for killing mother's partner

Graham Veitch has been found not criminally responsible in the 2016 killing of David Collins, his mother's partner.

Justice Sandra Chaytor delivered the ruling Thursday morning in a St. John's court room, calling the situation a "tragedy."

Veitch was charged with second-degree murder and admitted that he killed Collins.

Chaytor said she believes Veitch lacked the capacity to know that his actions were wrong at the time, although that does not mean he's free to go.

Veitch has been placed under supervision at the Waterford Hospital with the goal of being rehabilitated, and is now allowed to have contact with his mother.

Tears in court as Judge Chaytor reads details of what happened in December 2016 when David Collins died. —@CBCMarkQuinn

Both the Crown and the defence agreed that Veitch, 21, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was undiagnosed and in a state of psychosis when he killed Collins.

Both sides argued Veitch should not be held criminally responsible because of his mental state.

"This is indeed a very tragic case," Chaytor said when arguments concluded in June.

Veitch has been held in custody at Her Majesty's Penitentiary for most of the last 30 months.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador