Forensic officers on witness stand for Graham Veitch's murder trial

The second day of the trial for Graham Veitch is underway in St. John's on Tuesday, with the forensic identification officers who responded to the scene testifying.

Veitch on Monday admitted to killing David Collins, his mother's partner, but has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, with his lawyer confirming they argue Veitch is not criminally responsible for his actions.

The charge against Veitch was changed Monday, from first-degree to second-degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Friday, but Veitch’s lawyers say a witness is sick and won’t be available for six weeks. So after the Crown presents its eveidence, there’ll be a break. Not clear how long the Crown will take. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/hz6z6sRXNu">pic.twitter.com/hz6z6sRXNu</a> —@baileywhite

Two of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's forensic identification officers who were called to the home where Collins was killed took the stand Tuesday at Supreme Court.

Photos weren't shown to people in the gallery, but the descriptions from the witnesses mostly described bloodstains on the living room floor, wall and ceiling.

The trial for Veitch, 21, is scheduled to last until Friday, but defence lawyer Mark Gruchy said one of his witnesses is sick, and won't be available for six weeks.

Collins, 55, died in 2016 at a home in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove. (Facebook)

Once the Crown's evidence presentation is finished, there will be a break. It's not yet clear how long the Crown's witnesses will take.

A lengthy statement of facts, signed by Veitch, was entered into evidence Monday, described the mental health issues Veitch, 18 at the time, was experiencing.

Veitch is also charged with assaulting his mother, assaulting a police officer, stealing a car and evading police. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

The second-degree murder trial is being heard by judge-alone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador