Guilty mind or psychosis? Crown targets Graham Veitch's actions after killing

A forensic psychiatrist who testified that Graham Veitch is not criminally responsible for killing David Collins was challenged in Supreme Court to explain the young man's actions the night of the murder.

Dr. Nazir Ladha, who has nearly four decades of experience in his field, told the court May 17 that Veitch has schizophrenia and "did not appreciate the nature and consequences of his actions" when he bludgeoned his mother's partner to death in December 2016.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten challenged Ladha to explain why Veitch got rid of the hammer he used to kill Collins, 55, if he didn't understand what he was doing.

Veitch, 21, is on trial for second-degree murder. He admits to killing Collins, but his lawyers argue he is not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Forensic psychiatrist Nazir Ladha told the court Veitch was 'incapable of distinguishing right from wrong' when he killed Collins. (Bailey White/CBC)

"He was incapable of distinguishing right from wrong," Ladha said of Veitch.

On Dec. 18, 2016, Veitch, who was 18 at the time, walked up behind Collins in the home they shared and struck him in the head repeatedly with a hammer. Soon after, he left the house on Cadigan's Road in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove in Collins's car.

Veitch evaded police for several hours and, by his own admission, tossed the hammer into the ocean.

Eventually, Veitch returned to the family home and drove the stolen car slowly into an RNC officer who had his gun drawn, and then smashed head-on into an RNC truck.

Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten asked Ladha why a person who can't tell right from wrong would go to such lengths.

Collins has been described by friends as mild-mannered and agreeable. (Facebook)

Ladha said Veitch clearly had some awareness about the situation but believed, on the whole, that killing Collins was the right thing to do because he thought Collins was a threat to him, his mother and brother.

The forensic psychiatrist stressed that Veitch had never been violent before and had never had a conflict with Collins, who was described by friends as mild-mannered and agreeable.

"The victim, Mr. Collins, became part of his delusions," Ladha said.

Downward spiral

Based on witness statements and his own examination of the accused, Ladha testified about Veitch's apparent downward spiral, which began in early 2016.

Ladha consulted police statements from friends, family and co-workers, all describing Veitch's strange behaviour starting months before the killing.

Police and others testified about unusual facial expressions Veitch made before and after David Collins’ death. Ladha says taken in context, grimacing and other expressions can indicate schizophrenia. This photo was taken by police when Veitch was arrested. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/MaNg1tqvIj">pic.twitter.com/MaNg1tqvIj</a> —@baileywhite

The young man became withdrawn and incoherent, friends said.

After his arrest, police videotaped Veitch dressing and undressing, sitting and standing in strange positions and making odd facial expressions.

Veitch also ate paint chips and drank toilet water while in custody, the court heard.

All of these behaviours, together with delusions and hallucinations, point to schizophrenia, Ladha told the court.

Patten asked the doctor how he could tell Veitch's symptoms were genuine and not an act to evade justice.

"The evidence is really overwhelming," Ladha said, as he tallied statements from family and friends about prolonged strange behaviour.

The trial continues Tuesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador