Graham Veitch murder trial continues Wednesday with police testimony

The trial of a man from Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove charged with killing his mother's partner will continue at Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday morning.

Graham Veitch admits to killing 55-year-old David Collins in 2016 — but has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, with his lawyers arguing he is not criminally responsible for his actions because of a mental disorder.

The charge against Veitch was changed Monday, from first-degree to second-degree murder.

He's also charged with assaulting his mother, assaulting a police officer, stealing a car, and evading police.

Brennan tells court about the negotiation technique. He says he was surprised that Veitch called him back at times. Crown finished questions and defence has questions but they will wait until tomorrow. Court is adjourned for the day.

An agreed statement of facts said Veitch killed Collins with a hammer, and later told police he threw it into the ocean.

It also describes the mental health issues Veitch, 18 at the time, was experiencing.

The court heard from six witnesses Tuesday, including a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer with training in crisis negotiation.

Insp. Alex Brennan spoke to Veitch over the phone several times after he fled his family's Logy Bay home the night of the killing, and the Crown played recorded conversations between the two.

The court also heard from the officers who collected evidence from Veitch after his arrest, who testified he had trouble following instructions, seemed confused about what was happening and was unable to explain whether injuries on his body were old or new.

Brennan will be back on the stand today, and the court is also scheduled to hear from the RNC officer who interviewed Veitch after the killing.

The judge-only trial for Veitch, now 21, is scheduled to last until Friday, but defence lawyer Mark Gruchy said one of his witnesses is sick, and won't be available for six weeks.

Once the Crown is done presenting evidence, there will be a break.

