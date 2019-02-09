This printmaker uses woodcuts to tap into Newfoundland legends

In a downtown St. John's home, Graham Blair sits at a desk in their studio. Blair selects one of many hand-forged Japanese woodcut knives and runs it along a sharpening stone.

This is one of the first steps to creating a woodcut, an art practice that dates back to fifth-century China.

To create a woodcut, Blair — who uses the pronoun "they" — etches an image into a wooden block of sugar maple. They roll ink on the block, and then lays a sheet of handmade Japanese paper over it.

Afterwards, the woodcut is rubbed with a bamboo spoon to create a print.

Blair carves each image into a block of sugar maple. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Only a set number are made, so once it's sold out, Blair won't make any more.

A connection with the underdogs

Blair usually gets inspiration from things related to Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly wildlife.

"I would do things like crows because people love crows in Newfoundland. I think there's this identification with very intelligent, underdog animals that aren't treated well," they said.

Blair sells their prints at the St. John's Farmers' Market. (Submitted by Graham Blair)

They also draw on folklore for ideas, like mermaids.

"The thing is, in all North Atlantic countries mermaids are these powerful creatures that cause storms and shipwrecks and they're feared. So I thought that would really work well as the 13th, or 'death' card, in the tarot deck."

Blair's mermaid has a squid tail, a hakapik she stole from a victim, skulls on her lap, as well as an ominous lightning bolt and lone ship in the background.

Graham Blair's mermaid is the 13th card in the tarot deck, otherwise known at the death card. (Graham Blair Woodcuts/Facebook)

Trading stone for wood

It was while working at the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia they took up stone lithography printmaking through an artist co-op.

But they eventually got tired of the chemicals and having to rely on big printing presses.

"With stone lithography you had to have a grinding sink because you had to grind the stones. You had to have a winch because they were so heavy," Blair explained. It helped them decide to try woodcutting, something they can do on their own.

They'd always liked the look of woodcuts, but they didn't have the necessary woodworking background at first.

"So the main thing with woodcutting though, as a printmaking practice, is that you have to know how to work wood. So you need to know how to sharpen tools properly, you need to know how to build a block that's not gonna warp, that's perfectly flat," Blair explained.

Blair studied his art form in Japan. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

They eventually gained that skill-set through picking up musical instrument making as a hobby and a few books.

"Nowadays it would be much easier just to watch a YouTube video on sharpening. But I actually had a CD-ROM."

The whales that started it all

Blair came to Memorial University in 2006 to pursue a PhD in ethnomusicology but they eventually became a full-time artist instead. Not long after, they started to make woodcuts and decided to enter a whale print for the silent auction at the annual Bishop Field Elementary School fundraiser.

It sparked a bidding war that went to $90.

Blair makes prints of many animals, from the tiniest mouse to the most massive whales. (Submitted by Graham Blair)

Afterwards, they sold a few prints to those who'd missed out on the bidding and when the St. John's Farmers' Market formed, Blair became a regular feature there. They've even gone to the One of a Kind Show in Toronto to sell their artwork.

When the Quidi Vidi Village Plantation opened, Blair became one of the artists to work out of there.

From Newfoundland to Japan and back again

Three years ago Blair was able to go to Japan for an artist-in-residence program for mature printmakers through the Mokuhanga Innovation Laboratory, located on the northwest slope of Mount Fuji on Lake Kawaguchiko.

Over the course of 30 days, a group of international artists were trained in Japanese techniques.

Recently, Hasan Hai of the N.L. Beard and Moustache Club approached Blair to do a tie-in woodcut with the Merb'ys.

It gave Blair the idea to create a "strength" tarot card, which is usually depicted as a woman embracing a lion. It symbolizes that strength comes from taming basic instincts with compassion, they explained, which fit in with the club's anti-violence initiatives.

Graham Blair's Merb'y print is the tarot card for strength. (Graham Blair Woodcuts/Facebook)

The final result is a woodcut of a Merb'y cradling a sea lion wearing a knitted sweater, a nod to Hai's new tattoo of a Merb'y knitting.

"So that was kind of a nice tie in with something that had become part of the landscape of St. John's," Blair said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador