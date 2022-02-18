Grace Voisey lost her life to leukemia last summer, but friends and family say her spirit lives on in the Labrador town where she grew up.

"Grace was probably one of the sweetest people you'd ever meet," said her lifelong friend Cassandra Keefe.

"She had this fire to her. She would do anything for anybody. She would be friends with anyone who came up to her."

The 16-year-old, who battled cancer until her death at the Janeway Children's Hospital in St. John's in July, had been attending Mealy Mountain Collegiate, a high school in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Despite her illness, the teenager left her mark.

Seven months later, the school has planned a kindness week in her honour, beginning Monday: five days of donning different outfits, signalling the values Voisey stood for.

On Monday, students are wearing purple in honour of violence prevention. Tuesday is jersey day, for teamwork. Wednesday is pink shirt day — to stand against bullying — and on Thursday, students are encouraged to wear tie dye for "peace, love and dye" day. On Friday, different grades are asked to wear different colours to create a rainbow.

During the week, homeroom teachers will also be collecting donations for the Janeway Foundation in Voisey's memory. For each dollar someone donates, they'll have paper hearts students can write on and hang in the entrance.

"She was an amazing person. And that's why we feel it's important to remember her in a way that reflects her strength and her character in such a positive way that will bring smiles to everyone," said the school's guidance counselor, Valerie Hart.

Deedee Voisey, Grace's mother, holds the kindness week in memory of her daughter close to her heart.

Grace would have been excited to see people being kind to each other, her mother said, telling CBC News she felt immense pride at hearing about the impact her daughter had on those around her.

Cassandra Keefe, left, and Grace Voisey were born just eight days apart. (Submitted by Cassandra Keefe)

"It says a lot about her classmates and her former teachers, and the school in general, that they would remember her in this way," Voisey said.

"I feel like she's accomplished more in 16 and a half years of living than a lot of us will accomplish if we live to be 100."

Keefe's memory of Grace is someone who was kind to everyone, a girl who enjoyed beading, dancing and TikTok.

Cancer put things into perspective, she said, for how precious life is.

"She would be saying, 'I love you' all the time, and she was always so loving and hugging," Keefe said. "She shined with her own light. When she walked into a room, the whole room lit up."

Keefe and Grace knew each other nearly their entire lives, as they were born just eight days apart. After Grace's death, Cassandra said she knew the experience would be traumatic if she bottled it up.

"It kind of centres you a little bit … she was all about being nice to each other and just being a decent human being," Keefe said.

The kindness week, she said, "makes me feel a little closer to her. And it's nice to see people not avoiding [her death] as much any more, because [that] almost feels like they're walking on eggshells about it."

Family distributing cards

The school is also putting up a bench in Grace's memory, Keefe said.

In her own time, Keefe has been remembering Grace through artwork, and has created an online gallery where she's showing different pieces.

Cassandra Keefe drew herself and Gracey Voisey sitting together, looking at the sunset. Keefe said her digital art has been helping her through the difficult days since Voisey died in July. (Submitted by Cassandra Keefe)

"Grace would see my stuff. And she loved it," Keefe said. "And then Grace passed away and I couldn't stop drawing her … and basically, [it's] the only thing that keeps me going some days, on the days where I don't even want to open my eyes and see another day without her."

The family is also distributing cards to people in hopes of inspiring them to do a random act of kindness for someone and give them the card.

The card explains that they've received a random act of kindness, in memory of Grace.

