Abandoned Grace hospital nurses' residence to be torn down by end of 2023

The abandoned Grace General nurses' residence has become a notorious eyesore in the LeMarchant Road area of St. John's. (MakeTech Aerospace/CBC)

A plan is now in place to demolish a notorious eyesore that has stood unused and asbestos-filled for over 20 years in the Lemarchant Road area of St. John's.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless has vowed since 2021 that the former nurses' residence by the old Grace General Hospital site would be demolished. The building has become a place for graffiti, pigeons and vandals in the more than two decades since the hospital closed in 2000.

Two years after Loveless's promise, money to fund the demolishing was included in the $7.8 million earmarked to plan for and find land for a replacement to St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, along with a new cardiovascular and stroke institute in St. John's.

"It's been a priority, and I think it's a good day for this province and in particular in the city of St. John's for a lot of reasons," Loveless said Thursday.

"We know that the building is dilapidated and to the point that it needs to be taken down. We're going to do that. It's a promise made is a promise kept, and we're going to deliver on that."

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless has been committed to demolishing the former residence since 2021. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Loveless said a timeline to begin the work hasn't been finalized, but government hopes it will be completed by the end of the year.

The demolition of the former residence doesn't mean the site has been chosen for a new hospital, he added, saying it's the first step in the process surrounding the land.

"That building needed to come down before any real estate minds would even consider the land," Loveless said.

"I think we have a best of both worlds. We're going to take down a dilapidated building, we're going to become good neighbours for people surrounding that property. And the property is high value, so we're going to get a great return for the taxpayers."