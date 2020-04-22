All we should want — and give — for Christmas is grace

Motivation graffiti adorns a downtown St. John's wall in the early days of the pandemic. We should remember those feelings this Christmas, writes Devin Percey. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

This column is an opinion by Devin Percey, who works in the public sector in St. John's. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

Thinking back to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Newfoundland and Labrador, is never a pleasant experience. Everyone remembers that communal feeling of anxiety that hung in the air thanks to the uncertainty of the situation.

There was a paralyzing fear during those first few weeks of lockdown, when much about the disease was unknown.

With the province's older and sicklier population, the biggest concern for many wasn't contracting the virus themselves but rather passing it along to an immunocompromised loved one.

It was certainly a difficult time for everyone, but the province managed to persevere — and there was one factor that helped more than anything else.

In the early days of the pandemic, many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians showed a collective sense of grace that I had never experienced in my 26 years living here. Most people showed a level of good will to others that went far beyond the hospitality and neighbourliness the province is known for.

Now, not everyone conducted themselves with this grace. There were ample reports of anti-Asian racism, which was heartbreaking, but whenever examples of discrimination were made public, they were widely condemned by the vast majority.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald at her first media briefing in March 2020. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The fear of the pandemic weighed heavy on peoples' minds but that didn't stop them from being good to one another. Folks took the time to tune into public health briefings to stay informed about how they could protect themselves and others. They acknowledged the limitations of their own knowledge, which is never easy. Then placed their trust in the expertise of public health officials and public servants to help them.

The public gained a new appreciation for the work done by health-care professionals, who gave it their all despite the difficult circumstances of the pandemic.

The previously overlooked labour of front-line workers such as grocery store cashiers, food producers and restaurant employees was appreciated when people realized how valuable and necessary they are to day-to-day survival.

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians became even more compassionate to one another, ironically coming together the most as a community during a time when people were physically separated from each other.

The shift

But as things have gotten back to normal — or rather a new normal — that grace has largely faded. From a certain perspective, it is certainly understandable why this has happened; everyone is so eager to move on past the hardships of the pandemic that many have forgotten the tender-hearted thoughtfulness they relied on to get through it.

The brief time at the beginning of the pandemic when finger-pointing, personalized attacks, conclusion

jumping, and other similar actions in the public discourse were considered completely unconscionable is

over.

If civil discussions about the issues of the day are an indicator of a respectful society, then the misinformation and general toxic negativity that permeate conversations on social media show major divisions exist.

Things do not have to be this way, though, mainly because we know now from experience that they can be different. The grace that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians displayed during the onset of the public health emergency does not have to be exclusive to times of trouble. The province would likely be a more content, stable and welcoming place for

everyone if more of us embraced the more benevolent approach to life that people did in the spring of 2020.

Therefore, for Christmas this year the best gift you can give to your friends, family, neighbours and even yourself is the gift of grace. After all, this gift, like many great gifts, is one that comes from the heart.

A serious message from Health Minister John Haggie drew people together in the first weeks of dealing with COVID-19. (Submitted by Jaimie Feener)

Have a bit of sympathy for restaurant staff when dining out during this festive season. Many eateries are short-staffed because of complex post-pandemic economic realities. Their employees could use a bit of patience from customers.

Have a bit of understanding for retail workers and small businesses when shopping for presents. Global supply chain issues are disrupting the movement of goods to businesses. Not everything on your list will be in stock and it isn't their fault.

Have a bit of empathy for people who find themselves in difficult situations this December. For quite a few people this is going to be their first Christmas without a departed loved one while others simply struggle with the holiday season. Take some time away from celebrating to be there for them.

Then, when the new year comes around and the Christmas trees come down, do not put that gift of grace away.

The province has plenty of challenges on the horizon. But if people come together with the same compassion, sensibility and civic-mindedness that got the province through the first waves of COVID-19, this is no problem too great for the Rock and the Big Land to handle.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador