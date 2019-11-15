Grad gowns being given away for free in Gander with new program

A new program meant to help graduating students in Gander look glamorous on their big day — without a big budget — has been bombarded with donations, says an organizer.

The town's local Elks Lodge is launching a campaign called Gowns for Grads, the premise of which is as simple as the name.

"People can just come, pick out whatever dress, whatever style they like. If they like it, off they go with it, no questions asked," said Christine Penney of Elks Lodge 310.

Along with no questions asked, no money is exchanged either, with all frocks free for the taking.

"Young people already have enough barriers. They don't need to be worrying about the cost, or even if they can get a dress," said Penney.

Overwhelming response

The idea came to the Gander Elks Lodge from one of its own, a member who had moved to town from Ontario and had heard of a similar program there. The volunteers set about spreading the word and collecting dresses, and Penney said when she posted requests online, she had to take a break from her screen to digest the amount of donations being offered up.

"The response was overwhelming," said Penney.

Gowns for Grads follows a simple premise: show up, try on a dress, and if you like it, take it home for free. (Gander Elks Lodge 310/Facebook)

The program has collected 120 dresses so far, some of which are still brand new with tags on. The gowns cover a range of styles but have only been gently used, as Penney noted most have been worn for a couple of hours at most.

Local thrift shops have also passed on their supplies, telling Penney few people came into their stores looking for such dresses, concerned about second-hand stigma.

"People are embarrassed. They don't want others to know they just can't afford this dress. They want to fit in, but sometimes they just can't," she told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Two hundred dresses from an Elks Lodge in Alberta are also en route, to arrive in Gander in the new year.

Mirrors and change rooms have transformed the Elks Lodge basement ahead of Saturday, it will open its doors for people to try on and take dresses, with several other public days scheduled into February. But, she said, they are also happy to schedule individual appointments for anyone who would like a little more privacy.

The gowns are available to graduates from Grade 9 and Grade 12 as well as post-secondary programs.

