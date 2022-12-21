The bells are back! This choir from Gower Street United Church is ringing once again
After a lengthy hiatus, the Gower Handbell Choir is back and ready to preform.
The Gower Handbell Choir was first started in the 1980s
They're ringing in the Christmas season.
After a lengthy hiatus, the Gower Handbell Choir is back and ready to perform.
The choir was first started for teens in the 1980s but was recently revived for all ages. Current members range in age from six to 80.
For some of the congregation, handbells are the sound of the season.
Watch the video in the player above for a sneak peek of the choir's holiday performance.
With files from Patrick Butler
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?