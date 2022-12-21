Content
Nfld. & Labrador

The bells are back! This choir from Gower Street United Church is ringing once again 

After a lengthy hiatus, the Gower Handbell Choir is back and ready to preform.

The Gower Handbell Choir was first started in the 1980s

CBC News ·

Handbell hiatus over! Gower Bell Choir back in action.

5 hours ago
Duration 3:16
Conductor and choir director Douglas Dunsmore says just about anything that can be played on the piano can be played on handbells – provided it’s properly arranged. Meet him and some of the choir members in the video above.

They're ringing in the Christmas season. 

After a lengthy hiatus, the Gower Handbell Choir is back and ready to perform. 

The choir was first started for teens in the 1980s but was recently revived for all ages. Current members range in age from six to 80.

For some of the congregation, handbells are the sound of the season. 

Watch the video in the player above for a sneak peek of the choir's holiday performance.

With files from Patrick Butler

